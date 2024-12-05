Laikipia County gets new library to support learners

Learners in Laikipia County now have access to additional books following the launch of a new library in Nanyuki Town by AMG Foundation.

The library which is in Majengo area with a seating capacity of 200 is now the fourth such facility by the realtor under its “Empower Future Lives” initiative which targets to provide education materials to communities.

“These resources help bridge educational gaps, particularly for families in underserved communities who are unable to afford the CBC curriculum,” said Martin Githinji, AMG Chief Executive Officer.

The new facility follows three other successful launches in Kibera, as well as Kagunduini, and Githumu in Murang’a County.

Collectively, these libraries have provided over 10,000 free textbooks and learning spaces equipped with more than 36 computers and learning tablets connected to the internet.

“We understand that knowledge is what unites or equalizes everything. If you come from a poor family or a wealthy family, knowledge is what unites or equalizes everything,” said Andrew Gitau, AMG Foundation Chairman.

Laikipia County Governor Joseph Irungu lauded the project terming it the right step to enhance learning experience in the county especially among young students.

“Most school going children in this area always lack the opportunity to get access to books, library services and their parents can barely afford to buy books, it’s always a big challenge. When we see the AMG Foundation put up a building like this, a library service, with books of all kinds, even of the curriculum of the time, the CBC, we are very grateful,” added Irungu.

Through its “A Plot for You, A Library for Them,” campaign, AMG said for every Ksh 100,000 invested, 12 books were purchased, and for every Ksh 500,000 invested, a computer was acquired.

According to the foundation, the libraries in Githumu and Kagunduini experience an average monthly attendance of 500 students, a number that continues to grow as these facilities have a positive impact on their communities.