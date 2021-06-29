Laikipia conducts second phase of NHIF biometric registration

Laikipia County government, in collaboration with National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), has kicked off its second NHIF biometric registration across 15 wards.

The registration comes amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the dire need to ensure that everyone adopts the digitized registration to facilitate access to health services.

Speaking during a sensitization forum held at Kimanjo area in Laikipia North Sub County, Health County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Rose Maitai said individuals should embrace the new form of registration so as to phase out the previous requirement of producing NHIF cards when seeking treatment.

“We are working with the national and county government to ensure that everyone enjoys affordable and accessible healthcare, through developing effective ways of enhancing digitized healthcare access and delivery,” Maitai said.

Maitai added that the registration would come in handy in capturing accurate data, which would help the government in administering Universal Health Care (UHC). The UHC model is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We are confident that the system will make healthcare delivery seamless. Therefore, turning out in large numbers for the registration will foster improved healthcare access in Kimanjo and other regions within our county,” the CECM added.

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said that the biometric registration will not only increase healthcare delivery, but also ensure that all healthcare institutions including those in rural areas become NHIF certified.

“We would like to enhance access to quality healthcare at grassroots by advocating for biometric registration, which will contribute to convenience in receiving health services,” Ndiritu said.

In March this year, the county administration and NHIF conducted the first phase of biometric registration, targeting to enrol 147,000 residents to the scheme.

