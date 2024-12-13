La Liga round 17 preview

Spanish football has always had some flair to it, but African players have taken things a step further and are asserting themselves amongst elite European teams.

All the action from Matchday 17 begins on Friday 13 December as Real Valladolid lock horns with Valencia at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. With Vallodolid currently languishing at the

bottom of the table, the team needs to find their rhythm and not get stuck there.

Senegal’s Mamadou Sylla has two goals to his name in the league so far, he’s on target the Pucelanos can begin to recover and get back on track.

More entertainment awaits on Saturday 14 December when Sevilla takes on Celta Vigo at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho still hasn’t opened his

account in La Liga yet but his coach doesn’t seem to be worried about that.

“If you look at his [Iheanacho’s] CV, you can see he’s a great player, but in no case are we considering anything,” says Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta.

Seemingly addressing the rumours that the striker might be on his way out, Pimienta still clearly believes in his new signing.



On Sunday evening 15 December, Villareal is set for a crunching clash against Real Betis at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Nicolas Pepe is still working to put the dismal chapter of Arsenal football club behind him since joining the Yellow Submarine and is hoping to shine.

“When a club pays that much for you, the little details don’t matter,” Pepe says. “I was young; it was the first time I had left France to play abroad. I had to adapt in lots of ways, but

people don’t see that. They only see what happens on the pitch.”

The match will be live to Gotv subscribers

Broadcast details.

Friday 13 December

– 22:00: Real Valladolid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

Saturday 14 December

– 15:00: Espanyol v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

– 17:15: Mallorca v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

– 19:30: Sevilla v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

– 22:00: Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

Sunday 15 December

– 15:00: Atletico Madrid v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

– 17:15: Alaves v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

– 19:30: Villarreal v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

– 22:00: Barcelona v Leganes – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga