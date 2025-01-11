La liga returns with round 19 fixtures

Atletico Madrid will chase three key points in La Liga’s title race when they face Osasuna in one of

eight Matchday 19 fixtures which will be played from Friday 10 to Monday 13 January 2025.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid having already played their games for this round – with the

Catalans crushing Mallorca 5-1 and Los Blancos losing 2-1 away to Athletic Bilbao – Atletico need

to ensure that they take full advantage of a home match against Osasuna at the Metropolitano

Stadium late on Sunday afternoon.

Los Rojiblancos have enjoyed another strong campaign under manager Diego Simeone, who has

praised the strength in depth of his squad, as well as the players’ hunger for success.

“There are very important players who are competing in an extraordinary way, as you can see

when they come into the team,” said the Argentine tactician. “That is our strength, to compete as

we want we need everyone to be involved as they are. It is the strongest point we have.”

Simeone added, “I always tell them that I imagine the games with different situations, imagining

what can happen and having answers. And we have answers, but everything depends on the

commitment of the players. It’s easy to say it but it’s very difficult to see how the players represent

it when they go on the field. It makes me very happy.”

Another key match to watch arrives on Saturday night at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, as

Sevilla welcome Valencia. These two heavyweight clubs have fallen far short of their previous glory

this season – in fact, Los Che are in the midst of a relegation battle which could see them drop out

of the Spanish top flight for the first time in almost 40 years.

Valencia striker Hugo Duro has explained that the awful floods suffered by the city last year put the

importance of football into perspective – but they remain determined to lift themselves out of

trouble and bring some joy back to the region.

“It’s very hard. I think that when you experience this you realise that, in truth, you are a secondary

character and that you are really nobody,” explained Duro. “The real heroes are off the pitch. We

are entertainment because the real heroes were off it: The volunteers.”

The 25-year-old attacker added, “Even though we have had a bad start, this team has life,

strength, effort and sacrifice. We showed that last year. We don’t have to doubt ourselves. We

have shown that this team has an incredible desire and that we are a family.”

Broadcast details

Saturday 11 January

15:00: Alaves v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Real Valladolid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Espanyol v Leganes – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Sevilla v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 12 January

15:00: Las Palmas v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 13 January

22:00: Real Sociedad v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3