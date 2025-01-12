FootballSports

Kyle Walker linked with Saudi Arabia move after leaving Man City

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed captain Kyle Walker has asked to leave the club.

Walker, 34, was not included in City’s team for their 8-0 FA Cup victory over Salford on Saturday.

Since moving to City in 2017 for £50 million from Tottenham, Walker has helped the team win 17 trophies, including six Premier League crowns and the Champions League.

After City won the treble in 2023, he was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich, but he signed a contract extension that would keep him with the team until 2026.

He joined us eight years ago, and we immediately began winning.

He has been crucial to both our club and the national team, of course.

The England international has been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia and has seen his playing time cut this season, starting only nine Premier League games.

Given the obvious waning of the England international’s influence this season, the club’s decision-makers are unlikely to oppose Walker’s request to go.

It is now simple for opposition wide players to take advantage of a player who has made his career out of being nearly invincible in one-on-one matches.

