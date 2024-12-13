Kenya Water Towers Agency dissolved, ceases to exist

Kenya Water Towers Agency (KWTA) has ceased to exist following last month’s dissolution of its Board through the re-deployment of the Chairperson and Directors to other ministries and government agencies.

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, Aden Duale, stated that the dissolution of KWTA was a result of the expiry of the Executive Order under which it was established (Gazette Notice No. 31 of 20th April 2012) more than a year ago.

He added that this move is part of the ongoing Cabinet-sanctioned rationalization of State Corporations with overlapping or duplicate mandates.

As a result, the CS has instructed the Principal Secretaries for Environment and Climate Change, and Forestry to expedite the audit of KWTA’s assets, liabilities, and staff complement.

“All staff of KWTA will be deployed to the Ministry and its agencies based on their established competencies,” he said.

In July, President William Ruto announced that the government would dissolve at least 47 state corporations as part of a move to reduce expenditure

Ruto said staff members in the affected parastatals would be transferred.

In the environment sector, KWTA’s role was overlapping with the mandates of institutions such as Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

It was established in 2012 through Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 27, Legal Notice No. 27 of 20th April 2012 to coordinate and oversee the protection, rehabilitation, conservation, and sustainable management of all the critical water towers in Kenya.