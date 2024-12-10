KWS successfully translocates two elephants to Tsavo West

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has successfully translocated two elephants from Rumuruti Forest to Tsavo West National Park in a move aimed at mitigating human-elephant conflicts that threaten lives, livelihoods, and property.

The elephants, which had demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt to human-dominated environments, were relocated to the expansive Tsavo West to prevent further interactions with nearby settlements.

Each elephant was fitted with a satellite collar to enable precise tracking of their movements, ensuring enhanced monitoring and a smooth transition into their new habitat.

KWS underscored that the operation is part of its ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and promoting peaceful coexistence between communities and wildlife.

By relocating elephants from conflict-prone areas, KWS seeks to safeguard local communities, reduce property destruction and provide the animals with a safer, sustainable environment.

The successful translocation highlights the importance of conservation strategies that protect wildlife while addressing community needs, fostering a harmonious balance between humans and nature.