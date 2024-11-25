KWS enhances visitor experience with nationwide satellite connectivity

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is revolutionizing connectivity across its parks, reserves, and stations through a groundbreaking investment in satellite internet. Leveraging savings from the 2023/2024 fiscal year, KWS aims to enhance efficiency and improve customer experiences in even the most remote areas, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable conservation through technological innovation.

In partnership with Karibu Connect Limited, a local Starlink Satellite provider, KWS has initiated the supply, installation, and maintenance of satellite internet connectivity in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology. This project spans 70 facilities, providing seamless internet and Wi-Fi access for both visitors and staff.

Historically, many parks, including Aberdare, Sibiloi, and Mt. Kenya, faced challenges with mobile communication and lacked fiber optic connections, creating obstacles for customers using the eCitizen ticketing system. The new satellite connectivity addresses these issues, ensuring reliable internet access and enhancing the overall experience.

“We will provide free Wi-Fi at our major visitor touch points to ensure our customers enjoy and feel safe at all our facilities,” stated KWS Director General Dr. Erustus Kanga.

So far, 40 facilities, including Tsavo, Aberdare, Isiolo, and Ndere Island, have been equipped with the new system. This initiative has significantly improved operational efficiency, reduced customer complaints, and positioned KWS as a leader in both conservation and technological advancements.

This strategic move not only boosts tourism and revenue but also strengthens Kenya’s conservation efforts, offering visitors a seamless connection to the wonders of the wild while embracing cutting-edge technology.