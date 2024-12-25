Kwale leaders meet to discuss land issues to attract investors

Kwale County leaders, led by outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Industry and Investment Salim Mvurya and County Governor Fatuma Achani, held a high-level meeting at the Kwale Cultural Center in Matuga Sub-County to discuss the ongoing land disputes, which are adversely impacting investment in the region.

The meeting brought together all the County leaders including four Members of Parliament from Kinango, Msambweni, Matuga and Lungalunga Constituencies together with the County Assembly Members led by the County Speaker Seth Mwatela Kamanza.

Some of the parcels of land that have been affected by disputes in the County include the Lungalunga ranches, Mwereni, Chanze, Caslank and Kidomaya.

Speaking at the meeting, Mvurya said that following the land disputes witnessed in various parts of the County, investors have been hesitant to invest in the County.

Mvurya said that lack of adequate land for investment has been the source of unemployment for the Kwale County residents, and asked leaders to unite in finding a permanent solution to the problem.

“We have 39 Special Economic Zones across the Country that have been already gazetted plus the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) where we have identified 7 areas for their establishment.” Said Mvurya.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani on the other hand said that her administration is working hand in hand with the National Government and the various institutions such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to ensure that it creates a good investment environment and resolves land disputes in the County.

“There is no way the Governor can make personal decisions for the County and that is why we have gathered in this forum to see how we can solve land issues as a County.” Said Achani.

According to the County Assembly Members led by the chairman of the land committee Dawa Ngome, they have praised the move of the leaders to come together, mentioning that the land dispute will be resolved through their joint efforts.

“Land disputes have been a challenge for a long time, but I hope with this meeting we shall come up with the Solutions.” Said Dawa.

During his development tour to the Coast region this year, President William Ruto promised to offer Ksh 1 billion to buy land from absentee landlords and resettle squatters.

“We have budgeted Ksh1 billion to pay off all the absentee landlords and give those lands to our people to ensure they don’t live as squatters,” Ruto announced during his visit to the region.

Through a collaborative effort between the Coastal Counties and the National Government, land disputes can be a story of the past.