Kwale Governor assures visitors of enhanced security during festive season

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has assured both local and international visitors that security will be a top priority during the holidays, particularly in Diani, which is expected to attract a large number of tourists.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with the Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Members of National Assembly, County Assembly members led by the County Speaker Seth Kamanza, Achani assured both the locals and the visitors a safe and a peaceful environment during the festive season.

“Lets celebrate in a good manner and cooperate with our County enforcement team and the Divers especially along our beaches to avoid loss of lives.” Urged Achani.

The County Government has outlined plans to boost security across the region, with enhanced police patrols and collaboration between local authorities and national security agencies to ensure public safety, especially in tourist hotspots like Diani.

“We call on all residents to uphold the values of peace and good conduct during the holidays. Drivers, please be careful while on the roads.” Added Achani.

“With these assurances, Kwale County is set to be a safe and enjoyable destination for both tourists and residents during the festive season” she stated.