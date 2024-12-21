Kuria asks Kenyans to embrace PPPs for development

Kenyans have been urged to be more accommodative of the public private partnership-PPP model of funding development projects in the country.

The President’s senior advisor in the council of economic advisors, Moses Kuria, called out Kenyans for opposing the government’s infrastructure improvement programme using the PPP model, saying it would have helped to fund projects such as the Rironi-Mau Summit dueling.

He said the mess in the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is further proof that the country needs new approaches to Infrastructure Development, but such a proposal would be met with objections from ever-suspicious Kenyans.

The former Trade Cabinet Secretary said the expansion of the road is urgent given the massive gridlock that has been witnessed on the road since Thursday night.

His comments come as thousands of commuters have been stranded on the busy highway for hours due to the high volume of vehicles on the road as Kenyans head upcountry for the Christmas festivities.

On Friday, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja deployed additional police officers to help ease the congestion and open up the road.