Ksh. 5 Million donated to Catholic Church by President Ruto yet to be returned – Ichung’wah

President William Ruto’s donation of Ksh. 5.8 million to the Catholic Church in Nairobi last month has not yet been returned, according to Kimani Ichung’wah, the Majority Leader in the National Assembly.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo of Nairobi announced that the church had rejected the contribution made by the head of state and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a service at Soweto Catholic Church in November 17, 2024. During the service, President Ruto donated Ksh. 600,000 to the church choir, while Sakaja contributed Ksh. 200,000 to support it.

The President also gave Ksh. 2 million for the construction of the parish priest’s house and pledged an additional Ksh. 3 million for the same project. He further promised to deliver a bus to the church in January.

However, shortly after the service, Archbishop Anyolo stated that the church would not accept the donation from the President due to a ban on such contributions.

Two weeks later, Ichung’wah reported that the funds have still not been returned to the President.

“Nasisitiza kwamba mchango ambao Rais William Ruto alitoa kwa Kanisa Katoliki bado haujarudishwa. Nilisikia wengine wakisema kuwa hiyo pesa imerudishwa,” the outspoken lawmaker remarked.

Ichung’wah indicated that he is waiting for confirmation of the return before requesting the President to allocate the funds to other churches in need.

“Niko la list mrefu. Nitaomba rais akipata ile ameambiwa atarudishiwa anipatie tuweze kupeleka kwa wengine,” he said