Ksh 113M worth cigarettes smuggled from Tanzania seized

A multi-agency team led by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) enforcement officers have intercepted a consignment of 1,135 cartons of Supermatch Cigarettes smuggled from Tanzania worth Ksh 113,500,000.

The uncustomed goods, declared at border post as Sunflower Seedcake, originating from Tanzania were intercepted on Saturday at Kimalat area along Namanga-Kitengela highway in Kaijado County following an intelligence-led operation.

The cartons contained 5,675,000 sticks.

The consignment has a total tax implication of Ksh 95,554,258. Upon interception, the cigarettes were booked at Isinya Police Station.

The driver of the truck transporting the goods, Caleb Kimutai Kiptoo was arrested and awaiting arraignment for charges of possession and conveying of uncustomed goods. Possession, transportation, and dealing in uncustomed goods are offenses under Section 200 of the EACCMA, 2004.

KRA enforcement officers with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies have made significant progress in dismantling the network involved in elaborate tax evasion schemes linked to smuggling of ethanol, illegal distilleries, packaging and production of counterfeit excise stamps used in the second generation alcoholic brands as well as distributors of the products.

Two weeks ago, 1371 cartons each containing 20 bottles of 250ml of various brands of liquor products worth Ksh 6.9 million affixed with counterfeit excise stamps were seized in a rented house at Ikuru area within Maua town in Meru County.

The multi-agency team also recovered 177 cartons of counterfeited alcoholic brands at a bar within Masokini area in Tala, Matungulu Sub County in Machakos County with a tax implication of Ksh 300,000.

During another operation, several cartons of spirits and counterfeit excise stamps worth Ksh 405,136 were seized in Mang’u, within Thika, Kiambu County.

In the same area, an illegal distillery in private home was discovered in Kiamumbi area within Kiambu County where 130 liquor bottles and 836 pieces of excise stamps with tax implication of Ksh 98,000 were recovered.

During the last three months, multi-million illegal liquor distillery equipment and several tonnes of alcoholic drinks and smuggled ethanol have been seized in an ongoing crackdown to disrupt an elaborate network of individuals involved in tax evasion schemes in liquor trade.

Three illegally established alcohol distilleries, 1,000 cartons of counterfeited second generation alcohol brands, 56,000 litres of ethanol and 60,000 pieces of counterfeit excise stamps have been impounded in various parts of the country during ongoing tax evasion investigations operations.