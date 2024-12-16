KRA fires 25 staff members in Q1 over corrupt practices

The Kenya Revenue Authority say it has fired 25 of its staff members between July and September this year for engaging in corrupt practices.

This is a 257pc increase when compared to seven workers who were let go in the same quarter last year in what the authority says is a reflection of its zero tolerance policy on corruption.

In the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, KRA says it issued a total of 84 verdicts sanctioning staff for various misconducts compared to just 37 verdicts issued over the same period last year, a 127pc increase.

“This represents a significant increase in disciplinary actions underscoring the leadership’s firmer stance on corruption within the organization,” said Humphrey Wattanga, KRA Commissioner General.

During the same period, KRA also witnessed a decline in the number of Termination of Services from eight to three to 3 while the combined cases of Warning and Lifting of Interdiction decreased from seven to four indicating a more focused approach towards dealing with misconduct.

According to Wattanga, deployment of technology has enabled the authority to seal revenue leaks. iWhistle, the online corruption reporting portal which is designed to allow users report corrupt and tax evasion practices anonymously has enabled it net Ksh 4.22 billion as at the end of the FY2023/24.

The authority has further established a reward scheme offering informers 5pc of the tax recovered with a maximum pay-out of Ksh 5 million per case.

“Through these strategic measures, including the use of technology and a firm stance on corruption, we are not only enhancing revenue collection but also building a more transparent and efficient tax administration system for the people of Kenya,” added Wattanga.

A further lifestyle audit on 41 staff members aided in the recovery of Ksh 549 million in illicit wealth in the last financial year.