KNUT to collaborate with First Lady in environmental programs

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Mama Doing Good have signed an MoU that will see the two organisations work together in environmental conservation projects in the Nation and further guide KNUT members on how to environmental conservation through the First Lady Mazingira Awards.

This collaboration is aimed at supporting the national goal of increasing Kenya’s tree cover from 12.13% to 30% through the growing of 15 billion trees by 20132.

The First Lady committed to growing 500 million trees in support of the First Lady’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy.

The partnership will leverage KNUT’s extensive network of over 400,000 teachers across nearly 34,000 public schools.

KNUT will play a crucial role in mobilising teachers, students, non-teaching staff, and school communities to participate in the tree-planting initiative and promote environmental awareness.

Mama Doing Good will provide resources and support for the project, including the promotion of the First Lady’s Mazingira Awards (FLAMA), a national environment and climate change challenge for learners.

Collins Oyuu, Secretary General of KNUT, added, “KNUT is proud to partner with Mama Doing Good on this vital initiative. Our teachers and students are eager to contribute to this important national goal, and we believe this collaboration will have a transformative effect on environmental conservation in Kenya.”

Elizabeth Koskei, Chief Executive Officer of Mama Doing Good, said, “This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving our shared vision of a greener Kenya. By working together, we can empower the next generation of environmental stewards and make a lasting impact on our country’s landscape.”

The MOU outlines a three-year plan with clear roles and responsibilities for both organisations, including monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure the project’s success.

The collaboration also includes initiatives to enhance the financial literacy of teachers.