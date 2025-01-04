KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede passes away after short illness

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson, Roseline Odede, has passed away.

In a statement released by the commission, Vice Chair Dr Raymond Nyeris announced that Odede died on Friday after a short illness, describing her death as a significant loss to the commission and the nation.

“As a Commission, we had the privilege of serving with Roseline Odede as the Chairperson at the helm of the KNCHR’s leadership. Her untimely death is a big blow to the Commission and Nation at large,” said Dr. Nyeris.

The statement also extended condolences to Odede’s family, friends, and all those who knew her.

“May the memories of her exceptional service bring comfort and strength in this difficult time,” it read.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.