CelebrityEntertainment

KJ Spio, Harmonize & Konshens drop new hit ‘Messi’

By
3 Min Read

Ghana’s musical powerhouse, KJ Spio has linked up with Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize and Jamaican Dancehall icon Konshens to drop “Messi” — an infectious anthem and ultimate party starter.

The new single blends the unique styles of global superstars with genre-defying beats and catchy lyrics.

With a message centred on staying focused on your own path and steering clear of unnecessary drama, “Messi” is set to captivate music lovers across the continent.

Produced by Grammy-award winning Jamaican-born producer IzyBeats, “Messi” opens with a captivating percussive instrumental that seamlessly blends Afrobeats, Dancehall and Amapiano.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Taking turns to glaze the beat with their buttery vocals, both Konshens and Harmonize unite for a wheel-up worthy anthem perfectly gliding over the beat.

Directed by Lux London, the complementary music video filmed in Toronto, Canada, follows the trio through a high-energy poker game that quickly evolves into a lively house party, mirroring the song’s spirited vibe.

You Might Also Like

Manchester City footballer to star in Clash of Clans game
Kenyan man to set new Guinness record with hugs
Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in literature
R. Kelly’s music royalties to be paid to sex abuse victims, judge rules

The visuals capture the undeniable chemistry between KJ Spio, Harmonize and Konshens, bringing their collaboration to life in a fun way.

Reflecting on the project, KJ Spio shared his appreciation for his fellow superstars.

“I am a big fan of Konshens, and after working with Harmonize before, I knew that together we could create magic. So, I reached out, and the rest is history.”

KJ Spio also revealed the back story of the collaboration.

“Messi is a song that blends the biggest sounds in black music right now – Afrobeats, Dancehall and Amapiano. It is a fusion to pay homage to all those sounds and also music that has influenced us all,”

“I am all about creating a vibe that helps people have fun and enjoy themselves, whether they’re at a party or somewhere more intimate.”

Harmonize shared his excitement about working with KJ Spio and Konshens.

“This track is a fusion of the trending music genres at their best. Music is universal, transcending genres, borders and continents. We all really had good synergy while collaborating so it was a very seamless process,”

Share This Article
Previous Article Judge President Ruto after 5 years – Sen. Cheruiyot
Next Article President Ruto assumes leadership of East African Community