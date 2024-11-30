KJ Spio, Harmonize & Konshens drop new hit ‘Messi’

Ghana’s musical powerhouse, KJ Spio has linked up with Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize and Jamaican Dancehall icon Konshens to drop “Messi” — an infectious anthem and ultimate party starter.

The new single blends the unique styles of global superstars with genre-defying beats and catchy lyrics.

With a message centred on staying focused on your own path and steering clear of unnecessary drama, “Messi” is set to captivate music lovers across the continent.

Produced by Grammy-award winning Jamaican-born producer IzyBeats, “Messi” opens with a captivating percussive instrumental that seamlessly blends Afrobeats, Dancehall and Amapiano.

Taking turns to glaze the beat with their buttery vocals, both Konshens and Harmonize unite for a wheel-up worthy anthem perfectly gliding over the beat.

Directed by Lux London, the complementary music video filmed in Toronto, Canada, follows the trio through a high-energy poker game that quickly evolves into a lively house party, mirroring the song’s spirited vibe.

The visuals capture the undeniable chemistry between KJ Spio, Harmonize and Konshens, bringing their collaboration to life in a fun way.

Reflecting on the project, KJ Spio shared his appreciation for his fellow superstars.

“I am a big fan of Konshens, and after working with Harmonize before, I knew that together we could create magic. So, I reached out, and the rest is history.”

KJ Spio also revealed the back story of the collaboration.

“Messi is a song that blends the biggest sounds in black music right now – Afrobeats, Dancehall and Amapiano. It is a fusion to pay homage to all those sounds and also music that has influenced us all,”

“I am all about creating a vibe that helps people have fun and enjoy themselves, whether they’re at a party or somewhere more intimate.”

Harmonize shared his excitement about working with KJ Spio and Konshens.

“This track is a fusion of the trending music genres at their best. Music is universal, transcending genres, borders and continents. We all really had good synergy while collaborating so it was a very seamless process,”