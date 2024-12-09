Kitaka FC and Fire Rangers emerge the winners of the inaugural Mama Haki Foundation Peace Cup

Kitaka FC and Fire Rangers emerged as the winners for men and women, respectively, at the inaugural edition of the Mama Haki Foundation Peace Cup in Mombasa last weekend.

Kitaka defeated Vimbwanga FC 4-0 in the men’s final, while Fire Rangers won the women’s title after beating Likoni Starlets 4-3 via post-match penalties after a barren draw in the ladies final.

The matches were played at the historic Mwahima Stadium in Likoni, Mombasa County.

The event was graced by government officials and national leaders, including the tournament’s patron, Senator Miraj Abdillahi, flanked by ODM Deputy Party Leader Senator Godfrey Osostsi, Senator Raphael Chimaera, and Senator Karen Nyamu, who underscored the tournament’s significance in promoting regional development and peace-building initiatives.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing grassroots football talent in the Coast Region. We envisage building lasting peace in Mombasa County through sports and engaging the youth in meaningful activities; it is time to end the juvenile gangs that have made peace elusive in the greater coastal region,” said Miraj.

The one-month tournament showcased the region’s finest football talent while promoting peace and youth development in the coastal region.

Thousands of enthusiastic soccer fans witnessed a thrilling double-header finale featuring men’s and women’s divisions.

Kitaka FC demonstrated exceptional skill in the men’s category, commanding a 4-0 victory over Vimbwanga FC.

Senator Godfrey Osostsi commended the participants for their exemplary sportsmanship and skill throughout the tournament, highlighting how the Mama Haki Peace Cup catalyses peace and development in the Mombasa region.

“The tournament’s success in bringing together communities and promoting youth engagement through sports has set a promising precedent for future editions; I laud the Mama Haki Foundation for this noble initiative,” said Osostsi.

The total prize purse was Kes 560,000, with the men’s winner receiving Kes 200,000 and runners-up 100,000, while the third and fourth place winners were awarded 50,000 and 25,000 KES, respectively.

For teams featured in the competition, the women’s teams were awarded KES 100,000, 50,000, 25,000, and 10,000 cumulatively, recognising their achievements and encouraging continued participation in organised sports.

All 72 participating teams received soccer balls and kits, while the overall four winners (men and women) received trophies and medals during the colourful prize-giving ceremony.