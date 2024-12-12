Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Bomet, Embu and Lamu commended for leading Taifa Care drive

President William Ruto on Thursday commended Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Bomet, Embu, and Lamu counties for leading in Taifa Care registration.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, the Head of State encouraged counties lagging behind, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, West Pokot, and Turkana, to mobilize their residents to register and take advantage of the transformative healthcare programme.

“Under Taifa Care, our inclusive, universal, efficient, and transparent healthcare service model, we are implementing a transition on an unprecedented scale. We have successfully transitioned 5.6 million citizens from the National Health Insurance Fund and registered 11 million Kenyans under the Social Health Insurance Fund. This means that, in just two months, 11 million Kenyans who previously lacked access to healthcare services are now registered, with the process ongoing across every part of Kenya,” said President Ruto.

He emphasized that Taifa Care guarantees healthcare access for all registered citizens without any form of discrimination.

The program has been designed to accurately determine the cost of healthcare services and products while safeguarding resources for equipment and facility improvements.

By leveraging digital technology, Taifa Care has significantly enhanced the management, coordination, and delivery of healthcare services, promoting efficiency, transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability.

“No public service delivery project of this scale and ambition has ever been undertaken in the history of our country,” President Ruto noted.

“We are confident that we will quickly surpass the 16.5 million citizens registered so far and ensure that all Kenyans have access to high-quality healthcare that is efficient, effective, affordable, and sustainable.”

The President’s remarks underscored the government’s commitment to transforming the healthcare system through Taifa Care, which is expected to revolutionize service delivery and provide universal access to medical services for all Kenyans.