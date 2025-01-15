Kinyanjui refutes claims of dumping street children in Forest

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Nominee Lee Kinyanjui on Tuesday was put to task to explain allegations of dumping street children in a forest during his tenure as Nakuru Governor.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Chaired by the Speaker Moses Wetangula, the former County boss denied the claims that the previous Nakuru County Government led by him rounded up street children/ street families and dumped them in Embobut Forest.

Agitated by the question posed to him by Imenti North Member of Parliament Rahim Dawood, Kinyanjui responded by saying that his conscience wouldn’t him to do so calling the allegations as an ‘act of fiction.’

“I have my conscience right, I did not and I can never do that. It is extremely false. That was an act of fiction,” he said.

During the vetting, MPs demanded to know his stance on Government policies on trade, how will deal with counterfeit goods and tax matters affecting the manufacturing sector

Net worth

Lee Kinyanjui declared his netwprth at Ksh 471.9 million comprising of Ksh 399 million in shares in family business, Ksh 80 million in apartments and ksh 8 million loan.

The Committee on Appointments now retreats to finalize its report which will be tabled and discussed in a special sitting this Thursday.