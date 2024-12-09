King Mohammed VI successfully underwent surgery on his shoulder

King Mohammed VI of Morocco successfully Underwent surgery on his left shoulder at Royal Palace Clinic in Rabat yesterday.

This was after falling down during a usual sporting activity that traumatized his left shoulder, causing a fracture to the humerus.

According to the statement from the Royal Palace,the fracture required surgery, which was successfully performed yesterday at the Royal Palace Clinic in Rabat.

Following the surgery,on the left shoulder of the King,He will be immobilized for a period of 45 days, followed by a period of functional rehabilitation.