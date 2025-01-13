King Kaka says abductions not the answer

Rapper Kennedy Ombima, better known by his stage name King Kaka, has said that the recent wave of abductions in the country is not the answer to Kenya’s problems.

The “Wajinga Sisi” songwriter was speaking in a recent interview at the opening of his new business venture, Beauty and the Beast Spa.

Speaking about his own criticisms of the government, the rapper said if every show of disapproval was answered with abductions, many, including him, would end up in prison.

“The current crisis we’re in cannot be addressed with abductions. If we continue in that direction, so many of us will end up in jail, me included,” he said.

He also spoke about his own experience with death threats after relasing his song “Wajinga Sisi” in which he criticised the government of the day and urged Kenyans to think more objectively about who they elect.

King Kaka avoided blaming the government entirely for the wave of abductions but he also added that what Kenyans are protesting against was broken promises.

“I am unsure if the government is who is abducting people, but if they are, that’s a very unfortunate way of instilling fear in the citizens,” he said. “The people who have been abducted are only trying to fight for the rest of the Kenyans, that’s the reality.”

“What they’re complaining about is not new or bad its just that Kenyans are so frustrated that they have to project because what we were promised has not materialised in reality.

“While there have been some changes, we are still dealing with graduates with no jobs and people are complaining in all sectors.”

Towards the end of the interview, the rapper addressed the president asking him to remember that the people who elected him, had put faith in his manifesto and urged him to fulfill his promises.

His statement comes after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi condemned the abduction of a section of social media activists calling for justice and accountability.

This also comes as international organisations continue to raise alarm over unlawful detentions following the abduction of Prominent Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai who was taken by armed men on Sunday and released hours after the incident.

The incident was confirmed by Amnesty International Kenya spokesperson Roland Ebole, told the BBC she was “forced” into a vehicle in the capital Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Tsehai is a staunch critic of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and has accused her government of bringing “tyranny back” to the country.

The Law Society of Kenya president, Faith Odhiambo, said on X they had managed to arrange Ms Tsehai’s release.

“We are sending a warning. We will not allow our country to be used as a haven for picking up individuals,” she said at an evening press conference.

The government continues to deny its involvement in any extra-judicial deaths and unlawful arrests.