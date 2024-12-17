King Kaka and Nana Owiti announce break-up

Renowned Kenyan artist King Kaka and his wife, media personality Nana Owiti, have officially announced their separation after 13 years of partnership.

In a heartfelt joint statement shared on social media on December 17th, the couple emphasized the gravity of their decision, which they reached after deep reflection and mutual respect.

“We honestly never thought we would one day write a statement like this, but life happens. After much reflection and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship.”

The couple highlighted the incredible journey they’ve shared over the years, from building a life together to raising three children, who they say will remain their top priority.

“Over the course of 13 years, we have shared countless memories, built a life together, and most importantly, raised three incredible children who will always be our top priority. Our focus remains on co-parenting with love, stability, and respect. They are the heart of everything we do, and their happiness and well-being will always come first.”

King Kaka, whose real name is Kennedy Ombima, is a celebrated Kenyan rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, known for hits such as Wajinga Nyinyi and Dundaing.

His career has been defined by powerful storytelling, activism, and a dedication to highlighting societal issues.

Nana Owiti, on the other hand, has made a name for herself as a television host and influencer, admired for her authenticity, grace, and candid discussions on topics such as motherhood and mental health.

The couple’s love story began over a decade ago, capturing the hearts of many as they publicly supported each other through life’s highs and lows.

They were admired for their unwavering bond, particularly during King Kaka’s health scare in 2021, when Nana stood by his side throughout his recovery journey.

In their statement, the duo expressed gratitude for the love and support they’ve received throughout their relationship and requested privacy as they navigate this new chapter.

“This is a joint decision made with mutual respect, and we look forward to the future as individuals while continuing to co-parent with the same partnership and dedication we’ve always had. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”