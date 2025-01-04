Kindiki rallies Nation for unity, economic empowerment

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Saturday outlined the government’s strategic focus for 2025, emphasizing economic empowerment, infrastructure development and the restoration of national values.

Speaking ahead of the year’s final weekend, Kindiki reiterated the administration’s commitment to implementing “THE PLAN, 2022-2027,” which outlines Kenya’s developmental blueprint.

According to the Deputy President, the government’s top five priorities for 2025 include maintaining macroeconomic stability, creating job and income opportunities, boosting household incomes, transforming critical value chains, and completing strategic infrastructure projects.

“These priorities are the hardware that will take Kenya forward,” Kindiki said.

However, he stressed that achieving these goals also requires addressing the “software threats” that have hindered national progress since independence.

He identified division, bigotry, hate, chauvinism, corruption, greed, and the erosion of family values as significant obstacles to the country’s growth.

“We must confront these threats head-on to ensure the success of our development agenda,” the Deputy President added.

Kindiki’s remarks come as the government enters the third year of its term, with a renewed focus on delivering on its promises to transform the economy and uplift citizens’ livelihoods.

His message also highlighted the importance of national unity and moral integrity in driving Kenya’s progress.

As the festive season comes to a close, the Deputy President urged Kenyans to reflect on the values that bind the nation together and work collectively to achieve the government’s vision for a prosperous and equitable future.