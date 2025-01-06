Kindiki highlights progress on county aggregation and industrial parks

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) through the establishment of 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) across the country.

The initiative aims to promote industrialization, create jobs, and empower local economies by setting up one park in each county.

Speaking after a status briefing with key stakeholders, Kindiki emphasized the importance of meeting the 2025 target for the first cohort of CAIPs.

He expressed optimism about the progress made so far and called for coordinated efforts among all government agencies involved in the program.

“The establishment of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks is central to our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. We are on track to deliver the first cohorts of these critical infrastructure projects by 2025, and we will ensure they meet the needs of our people,” Kindiki said.

The briefing included presentations from the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, alongside other state departments that play supportive roles in the program.

Present at the meeting were Principal Secretaries Dr. Chris Kiptoo (The National Treasury), Alfred K’Ombudo (Trade), Susan Mang’eni (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development), and Teresia Mbaika (Devolution), among other senior government officials.

The CAIPs initiative is expected to provide a platform for aggregation, value addition, and marketing of agricultural and industrial products, boosting Kenya’s industrial output and supporting small-scale producers.

Deputy President Kindiki urged the various government arms to maintain synergy and ensure the timely delivery of the parks to accelerate economic growth and uplift communities across the country.

“We are committed to leaving no county behind as we industrialize and transform the economy. These parks will unlock opportunities and serve as engines of economic growth for all Kenyans,” he added.

The government has called on local stakeholders to actively participate in the project to ensure its success and sustainability.