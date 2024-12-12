Kindiki commends Ruto for reaching out to Uhuru and Raila

President William Ruto has received praise for engaging with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, and opposition leader Raila Odinga in a bid to promote unity within Kenya’s political landscape.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi today, Deputy President Prof. Kindiki Kithure noted that Ruto’s efforts to engage with Uhuru and Raila mark a significant step towards creating an environment that is essential for national stability and governance.

“We applaud you for reaching out to the former Prime Minister, the establishment of the broad-based govt, and we thank you for reaching out to the former President Uhuru Kenyatta and making sur that going forward all of us and every stakeholder is on the table as we decide the destiny of our country,” noted the Deputy President.

He said the move demonstrates that the head of state is committed to inclusive governance that gives consideration to divergent perspectives, which ultimately benefits the country.

“Your Excellency (President William Ruto), as you lead us in the transformation and progress of our country at this moment, we applaud you for realizing that Kenya’s progress will be faster if the country is united. Thank you for reaching out to as many stakeholders as possible, bringing everyone on the table so that we can all pull in one direction of making sure our country moves to the next level,” he said.

His sentiments resonated well with those of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, whose county hosted the national Jamhuri Day celebrations.

“Your Excellency (President William Ruto), as Nairobi we want to thank you for reaching out and reaching across the political aisle, and the political divide, in your efforts in uniting our country, and for forming the broad-based government. When there is unity, it is Nairobians who feel it the most,” he remarked.

“Your Excellency, we are happy that we saw you with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, when these pictures are seen, it increases investor confidence and confidence in our country’s peace and calm,” stated the Nairobi county boss.

Under Ruto’s leadership since September 2022, Sakaja noted that Kenya has registered significant milestones, even as he projected that the country will continue to thrive given the foundation laid and the policies instituted by the Kenya Kwanza administration.He urged all Kenyans to rally behind the President.

“Your Excellency (William Ruto), you have made progress. No country in the world is without issues, but we solve our issues together in a united way. Let us focus on what is working in our country and increase our levels of optimism,” he said.