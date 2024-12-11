Kikuyu Council of elders welcomes Uhuru-Ruto pact

The Kikuyu Council of Elders have lauded the move by President William Ruto to meet with his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the move will unite the country and foster peace.

Led by their Council General Secretary James Nene, the leaders said it is time politicians buried their differences for the sake of the nation.

The elders further emphasized the need for unity in the Mount Kenya region saying the new alignment of GEMA which now comprises the Akamba community will ensure that the region would not make unpopular decisions.

The leaders at the same time called on the youth to be wary of politicians out to use them for selfish gains.