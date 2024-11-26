KFS receives Ksh 3B in advanced fire management tech from France

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS), in partnership with the Government of France, has officially launched a transformative forest fire management project aimed at strengthening Kenya’s capacity to combat the increasing threat of forest fires.

This Ksh 3 billion (EUR 22 million) initiative implemented by the French company Tyllium, will provide cutting-edge equipment and technology to enhance fire detection, surveillance, and suppression across Kenya’s vital forest ecosystems.

The project targets key regions, including the Mau Forest, Aberdare Range, and Mount Kenya, situated in 14 counties identified as forest fire hotspots.

At the launch ceremony, Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry, Aden Duale, highlighted the enduring and successful partnership between Kenya and France, which has led to numerous impactful environmental projects.

“The partnership between France and Kenya has spanned decades, resulting in significant initiatives such as the Mikoko mangrove restoration, Lake Victoria Ecosystem Management, and the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project,” Duale said.

“Today’s initiative further strengthens our shared commitment to forest conservation, climate action, and sustainable development.”

Duale reiterated Kenya’s dedication to forest protection, in line with the national goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 and achieving 30 per cent tree cover.

“This collaboration exemplifies the power of technology and global partnerships in addressing climate change,” he added.

“We are committed to ensuring that our forests, which are vital for our future, are well-protected.”

As part of the initiative, KFS will receive advanced firefighting tools, including drones, early fire detection cameras, all-terrain firefighting vehicles, and a digital radio network for enhanced communication during fire outbreaks.

These state-of-the-art technologies will enable KFS to monitor and respond swiftly to forest fires, helping protect the country’s vital “water towers.”

Additionally, the project will provide essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard fire management teams.

KFS Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko, on his part, praised the project emphasizing the long-standing support from France in Kenya’s forest conservation efforts.

“For instance, through AFD grants, France has worked with the Green Belt Movement to plant 3.8 million trees in the Aberdares and supported the management of protected areas in Marsabit Forest by involving local rural communities,” Lemarkoko explained.

“This project builds on that foundation by introducing innovative solutions, including advanced firefighting technology and comprehensive training in partnership with the French Public School of Civil Security of Valabre.”

Lemarkoko further stressed the importance of safeguarding the nation’s forests, noting, “After planting trees, we need to ensure that they grow and thrive, protected from various threats. Forest fires, especially in the face of climate change, are an escalating concern. By focusing on the country’s ‘water towers,’ this project will help strengthen Kenya’s resilience to climate change while benefiting sectors such as agriculture, water management, and tourism.”

Since its launch in February 2023, the project has made significant progress. It also includes the creation of a training centre at the Kenya Forestry College in Londiani, where forest personnel will receive essential training in advanced fire management techniques.

French Minister of State for Francophone and International Cooperation, Thani Mohamed Soilihi, reiterated France’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s environmental goals.

“This project marks another important milestone in our shared journey,” Soilihi said.

“Not only does it align with Kenya’s ambitions for increased tree cover, but it also enhances KFS’s firefighting capabilities, ensuring the long-term protection of the country’s forests against the growing threats of climate change.”

As Kenya continues to lead efforts in sustainable forest management and climate action, this initiative underscores the power of international collaboration and technology in building a resilient, greener future.