Key suspect in murder of university student ‘Akoko the Billionaire’ arrested

Detectives have arrested Brian Otieno Maurice, the prime suspect in the murder of Sospeter Osunga, also known as ‘Akoko the Billionaire,’ a student at Kirinyaga University.

Akoko, 23, a fourth-year architecture student, was attacked on November 18, 2024.

According to investigations by the DCI, Osunga was fatally attacked by a gang of hoodlums in Ayani area where he sustained fatal wounds on his back, believed to have been caused by a sharp object.

Three individuals were initially arrested and provided crucial information which coupled with other intelligence leads resulted in the apprehension of the main suspect who is set to be arraigned in court today Monday.

“The DCI implores members of the public to embrace peace and avoid infractions that may lead to unnecessary loss of lives and disruption of peace within our neighbourhoods” the DCI said on X.

Initial reports indicated that the popular student, known for living large, was attacked by a mob of bodaboda riders following a disagreement.

He had been invited by a friend to Kibra, where he offered to buy drinks.

A confrontation ensued at the club after remarks he made angered the riders, leading to an assault.