Kericho university student seeks help to raise tuition fees

A Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) student is appealing for financial assistance from well-wishers and people of goodwill after encountering difficulties in paying his academic fees following his admission last year under the quashed university funding model.

Gedion Kiptoo, 19, a first-year Paramedic Science student at MMUST, risks dropping out as he has been unable to raise the required amount for his second semester after successfully appealing his placement band and managing to secure Band Two.

Speaking to KNA at his home in Telanet village within Ainamoi sub-county in Kericho, the firstborn in a family of three said he initially applied for the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loan upon his admission to the campus on 29 August 2024 but was surprised to find himself placed in Band Four despite coming from a needy background.

He added that he took the necessary steps to appeal and confirmed that his case was successful, resulting in a shift to Band Two placement. He noted that his mother, the breadwinner of the family, managed to raise the required fees through a church donation, securing his admission.

“My situation has not been easy, and I am to report back for my second semester on Monday, 6 January 2025. I attained a B plus grade in my 2023 KCSE, which I sat at Cheborge Boys High School in Bureti sub-county, Kericho.Under Band Four, I was to pay Sh41,310, but following my appeal, I am now supposed to pay Sh13,000, which my mother is unable to raise,” said Kiptoo.

His mother, Mama Cynthia Chebet, revealed that she is unemployed and struggles with manual jobs to make ends meet for her family.

“I still have school fees arrears at my son’s former school, and I am struggling to raise money to clear this as well as his university fees. I do mobile salon work and tailoring, but the money I earn is too little. However, I am hopeful that God will ensure my son completes his university education,” said Mama Chebet.

She lamented that her requests for bursary support from both the county and national government have borne no fruit.

Well-wishers can reach Kiptoo via phone numbers 0720130256 and 0710 680728.

On 20 December 2024, a court ruling by Justice Chacha Mwita declared the university fund introduced in May last year unlawful due to its lack of legal foundation, discriminatory nature, and failure to involve public participation.

The funding model had placed students in five bands using variables such as parents’ background, gender, course type, marginalisation, disability, family size, and composition, which determined household needs and appropriate funding.

Under Band One, extremely needy and vulnerable students received a 70 per cent government scholarship and 25 per cent in loans, with households contributing only 5 per cent of the fees and an upkeep allowance of Sh60,000. Band Two catered for students from low-income families requiring substantial aid, receiving a 60 per cent scholarship, 30 per cent in loans, while contributing 10 per cent of the fees with Sh55,000 as upkeep. Band Three students from modest families received 50 per cent in scholarships, 30 per cent in loans, and were to pay 10 per cent of the fees with Sh50,000 as upkeep. Those in Bands Four and Five were considered middle and high-income earners, with households paying 40 to 20 per cent of the fees, while students received 30 per cent in loans and Sh40,000 and Sh45,000 as upkeep, respectively.