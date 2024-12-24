County NewsNews

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai fires six CECs, picks replacements

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Kericho Governor Eric Mutai.

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has sacked six members of his cabinet, in the latest reshuffle of the executive.

The governor has terminated the contracts of Rosemary Rop of Water, Environment, Energy, Forestry and Natural Resources, Leonard Ngetich of Trade, Industrialization and Tourism, Brian Langat of Lands, Edna Tonui of Public Service, Benard Bii of Roads and Kipruto Malel.

He named their replacements who are now waiting to be vetted by the County Assembly. They are former Kipkelion MP Magerer Langat for agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives docket, Dr. David Ekuwam (Health Services), Jonathan Korir (Public Service Management), Emily Kirui (Trade, Industrialization and Tourism), Joseph Korir (Lands, Housing and Physical Planning) and Philemon Kurgat (Water, Environment, Energy, Forestry and Natural resources).

Brenda Bii has been moved from the Health Department to the Department of Roads, Public Works, and Transport, while Beatrice Kaptich has been reassigned to the Department of Information, E-Government, Youth Affairs, and Sports.

The cabinet reshuffle is the fourth since Governor Eric Mutai took office.

Repoting by Erick Kiplangat

You Might Also Like

Nairobi County hosts strategic partners to accelerate business stimulus program
Programme empowers girls in Nakuru to pursue sciences
Iran accused of setting up a global terror network against Israel
Education stakeholders want life skills incorporated in Competency Based Curriculum
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tatu City sets standard for road safety in Kenya
Next Article CS nominees Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui to be vetted on January 14
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *