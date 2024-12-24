Kericho Governor Eric Mutai fires six CECs, picks replacements

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has sacked six members of his cabinet, in the latest reshuffle of the executive.

The governor has terminated the contracts of Rosemary Rop of Water, Environment, Energy, Forestry and Natural Resources, Leonard Ngetich of Trade, Industrialization and Tourism, Brian Langat of Lands, Edna Tonui of Public Service, Benard Bii of Roads and Kipruto Malel.

He named their replacements who are now waiting to be vetted by the County Assembly. They are former Kipkelion MP Magerer Langat for agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives docket, Dr. David Ekuwam (Health Services), Jonathan Korir (Public Service Management), Emily Kirui (Trade, Industrialization and Tourism), Joseph Korir (Lands, Housing and Physical Planning) and Philemon Kurgat (Water, Environment, Energy, Forestry and Natural resources).

Brenda Bii has been moved from the Health Department to the Department of Roads, Public Works, and Transport, while Beatrice Kaptich has been reassigned to the Department of Information, E-Government, Youth Affairs, and Sports.

The cabinet reshuffle is the fourth since Governor Eric Mutai took office.

Repoting by Erick Kiplangat