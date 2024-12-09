Kericho bus accident claims one, scores injured

One person died and several others were seriously injured Monday morning in an accident along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho County.
The injured were rushed to various hospitals.
More to follow..
Welcome to the official Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) News YouTube channel.
One person died and several others were seriously injured Monday morning in an accident along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho County.
According to the police, the crash, which occurred at 5:30 AM in the Jambo Kenya area, involved a bus that was at full capacity.
The injured were rushed to various hospitals.
More to follow..