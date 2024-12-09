Local NewsNews

Kericho bus accident claims one, scores injured

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
0 Min Read
The deceased was a juvenile.

One person died and several others were seriously injured Monday morning in an accident along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho County.

According to the police, the crash, which occurred at 5:30 AM in the Jambo Kenya area, involved a bus that was at full capacity.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals.

 

More to follow..

