Kenya’s Queen Arrow shines at Mzansi E-sports Champions 2024

Sylvia Gathoni Wahome, better known as Queen Arrow, has cemented her legacy in African esports by securing second place at the Mzansi Esports Champions 2024.

The competition, held during the rAge Expo in Johannesburg from November 30 to December 1, brought together top female esports talent from across the continent.

Widely regarded as the “godmother” of the Tekken Africa Queens Challenge, Queen Arrow has been a trailblazer in the gaming world.

Her participation in this event, supported by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), continues to inspire and empower aspiring female gamers across Africa.

Speaking about her win, she said: “These events allow for women who are new to the world of gaming and esports get a foothold into the space without the undue scrutiny that is usually placed on minorities.”

The tournament featured eight players from countries including Kenya, Eswatini, Madagascar, and South Africa, competing for a $2,500 (KSh.323.7K) prize pool.

Zahraa Khan aka the Iron Fist who emerged the winner of the event representing South Africa said: “I feel that this will open many more doors for me to compete internationally and solidify my status as a competitor.

“I’ve been competing for 7 years and I have been working as hard as I can at tournaments so that I can proudly say I’m up there with the best of the best Tekken players in South Africa, especially in a male-dominated society.”

She further stated that she hoped she had inspired other women to take up the sport.

“I hope that I have inspired other women to play and keep playing. This was my first ever all-female tournament and I would like to see more of these in the future.”

Beyond the matches, the Mzansi Esports Champions highlighted broader themes of female entrepreneurship and empowerment within the gaming industry.

Organised by SAGES Africa, the event reinforced the importance of building an inclusive and thriving African esports ecosystem.

