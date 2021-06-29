Kenya’s entire adult population set for vaccination by next year

26 million Kenyans, constituting the entire adult population, will have been vaccinated by 2022 at the completion of the ongoing inoculation schedule, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

This is after the Government revised its Vaccination Deployment Plan, specifically geared towards increasing the speed of achieving this goal.

Addressing the nation from State House, Nairobi Tuesday, the Head of State announced the acceleration plan which will see over 10 million adults get the jab by Christmas this year.

Prior to the latest review, President Kenyatta disclosed that the vaccination Deployment Plan strategy was to initially vaccinate a third of this number by June next year and another half by mid-2023.

“Instead of vaccinating 10 million adults by June 2022, we will vaccinate the ENTIRE adult population of 26 million Kenyans by 2022. In fact, by Christmas this year, we intend to have vaccinated Over 10 million adults,” he said.

Going by experts’ estimation, the President noted that starting August this year, the country will have built a capacity to vaccinate 150,000 people every day.

And the march to this magic number appears well on course amid revelation that the government has already ordered 10 million vaccines from Johnson and Johnson, with the first consignment set to arrive in a month’s time.

The Head of State said that through negotiations with Johnson & Johnson, his administration managed to get the vaccines at a lower price.

“For the price of 10 million vaccines, we have negotiated for them to deliver 13 million vaccines,” he noted.

“And because the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is administered using a single shot, the speed of rolling out our vaccination programme will be accelerated. Using these vaccines and others in the pipelines, this is how we will vaccinate Over 10 million Kenyans by Christmas 2021 and 26 million by end of 2022,” he added.

But this endeavor is not only exclusive to adults. The president indicating that Kenya intends to vaccinate an extra four million young adults by June 2022 if a vaccine for the under-age population is released.

“With a vaccinated population of 30 million people, this will allow us to begin the journey for ‘Herd Immunity’ against this pandemic. And this is our intention for the next 12 months,” said President Kenyatta.