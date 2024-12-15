Local News

Kenya’s economy on a positive trajectory, says DP Kindiki

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
Deputy President Kindiki Kithure expressed confidence on Sunday that Kenya is on the right path towards economic recovery and development.

The DP who was in Turkana County noted that various initiatives launched by the Kenya Kwanza administration are beginning to yield results, contributing to economic stability and growth following a tumultuous period.

“Our Country’s economy is on a positive trajectory after braving the consequences of economic inactivity for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stated.

According to Kindiki, all indicators suggest strong economic performance despite ongoing criticism.

“Improved exchange rate, reduced cost of essential commodities like food items and fuel, lower interest rates and stabilized inflation are positive economic indicators,” he remarked.

He further stated that the country will continue to experience gains that will greatly benefit all citizens. He urged Kenyans to support President William Ruto’s administration, reiterating that the benefits of the foundations already laid will soon be felt by everyone.

“We must remain hopeful and support the transformative Government programmes meant to improve the household incomes for our citizens, and create jobs locally and abroad through labour mobility,” he said.

