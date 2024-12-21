Kenyans working abroad advised to develop a culture of saving

Kenyans working abroad have been challenged to inculcate a culture of saving and invest in the country.

Labour and Social Protection PS Andrew Mwadime says the government is committed to its labour export program called on those working abroad to ensure they pump funds back into the country’s economy.

He revealed that Kenyans in the Diaspora remitted a total of Ksh 663 billion last year.

His sentiments come as the government was urged to support institutions teaching foreign languages to eliminate the challenge of language barriers when seeking job opportunities abroad.

Speaking in Nairobi when he received the Champion of Labor Rights and Social Protection award during the Peace Awards 2024 ceremony organized by Peace League Africa, a non-profit organization dealing with peace, labour and social protection Principal Secretary Andrew Mwadime called on Kenyans in the Diaspora to save invest in Kenya.

Additionally, he emphasized the government’s commitment to equipping youth with skills needed in the job market.

During the event, 70 students graduated with diplomas in various languages including Arabic, Dutch Chinese, English, French, Kiswahili and Turkish.

Chair of Peace League Africa Dr Hassan Kinyua called on the government to fully recognize foreign languages in the education curriculum in the country saying they play a crucial role for Kenyans seeking jobs in foreign countries.