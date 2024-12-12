Local News

Kenyans throng Uhuru Gardens for Jamhuri Day celebrations

By Prudence Wanza
Kenyans already seated at Uhuru Gardens for Jamhuri Day celebrations. //PHOTO: Jackson Mnyamwezi

All is set for the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens grounds in Nairobi.

Security has been heightened, with police officers deployed along roads leading to the venue to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

A view of Uhuru Gardens grounds //PHOTO: Jackson Mnyamwezi

President William Ruto is expected to lead the celebrations alongside Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has already arrived for the celebrations.

Several other guests, including Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o) are also at the venue.

Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor //PHOTO: Jackson Mnyamwezi
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja //PHOTO: Jackson Mnyamwezi

This year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations are anchored on the theme of Jobs, Labour Migration, Entrepreneurship, and Entertainment.

