Kenyans gear up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Kenyans are preparing for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and fireworks as the country ushers in 2025.

Major cities across the country have lined up exciting events for revelers looking to bid farewell to 2024 in style.

In the capital, several high-profile events promise a night to remember such as the Laugh Industry Crossover Concert at KICC headlined by Gospel stars Christina Shusho and Israel Mbonyi.

The Raha Fest at Uhuru Gardens also promises a music extravaganza featuring an impressive lineup, including Jamaican sensation Shenseea, Tanzanian bongo artiste Alikiba, Uganda’s Joshua Baraka, Cameroonian singer Locko, Lil Maina, and Fathermoh.

For dance enthusiasts, Komplex KE & Gondwana KE will be at the Kenya Railway Museum where Nairobi’s dance scene will take center stage with a three-stage festival.

In Kilifi, the Beneath the Baobabs New Year Party will be in full gear with an impressive lineup of headliners on multiple stages to carry the attendees into the new year with amazing music sets and dance sessions.

In Eldoret the Pamoja Gospel Concert at Eldoret Sports Club will go down with renowned gospel artist Mercy Masika headlining this uplifting event, setting the tone for a blessed new year.

In Diani, DJ Gichboy will bring classic vibes to the coastal town, combining beachside relaxation with nostalgic tunes in an epic end-of-year Old School Bash.

Other establishments will also be ushering the new year in style with expert cuisine and firework displays.

The Waterfront Karen and GTC Mall along Waiyaki Way have prepared a vibrant display to light up the skies where guests can enjoy dazzling fireworks shows and diverse cuisines from mall tenants.

From gospel concerts to dance marathons and breath-taking fireworks, there is definitely something for everyone this New Year’s Eve.