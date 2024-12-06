Kenyans encouraged to register for affordable housing programme

More than 550, 000 Kenyans have registered with Boma Yangu portal waiting to acquire affordable housing units once they are completed.

Land, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has divulged that the number of those who have expressed interests to purchase affordable houses are more than the units currently being constructed.

Speaking while handing over a site for construction of 1,910 units at Delmonte area of Kandara sub county, the CS stated that many Kenyans are in need of the affordable houses castigating those who are against the programme.

She assured those who have registered with Boma Yangu portal that they will acquire house units once they are completed, saying by next year, more affordable housing projects will be initiated in different parts of the country.

Wahome noted 124, 000 affordable housing units across the country are under construction and at various levels of completion.

“Comparing with the number of those who have registered, we are in need of more than 300, 000 housing units and we are launching new construction sites more often,” she said.

“Every year our target is to construct 200, 000 housing units, and we hope by the end of 2025, will have about 1 million affordable housing units under construction,” Wahome said.

The affordable housing programme, Wahome noted, has employed 165, 000 workers directly adding that the projects are boosting economies in rural areas.

In Murang’a County, 220 affordable housing units in the Makenji area are expected to be completed by March of next year.

Other identified sites for construction of affordable houses include Makuyu in Maragua constituency, where 800 units will be constructed and at Karlo area in Gatanga sub county which will host 2,000 units.

Meanwhile, the CS said the government is also committed to completing 250, 000 markets which are under construction.

“More markets are lined up for construction. Like in Murang’a our target is to construct nine markets. Today we will launch Saba Saba Market in Maragua constituency,” she noted, adding that both Saba Saba and Gakira market in Kangema constituency are estimated to cost Ksh 112 million.

Maragua MP Mary Waithera said construction of a modern Saba Saba market will relieve traders from doing their businesses in an unconducive environment observing that currently traders’ merchandise are exposed to effects of sun and rains.

“Traders have been lamenting over hardships while conducting their businesses. We pray the market is completed within the stipulated time so that our traders can operate in a better environment. This market will also provide employment to scores of residents both direct and indirect,” she stated.