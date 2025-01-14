Kenyans are not guinea pigs, I will protect them from harmful products-Kagwe

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee, Mutahi Kagwe, has vowed that no harmful products will enter the Kenyan market if he is approved for appointment by Parliament.

In response to a question regarding genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Kagwe called for stringent regulations and oversight in the agricultural sector. He warned that not a single product would be sold in Kenya if it is not being used in its country of origin.

“We will not allow Kenyans to be used as guinea pigs,” Kagwe said, adding that decisions on agricultural products would be based on scientific evidence and data.

“There will be a rule of thumb my ministry will adopt, whether it’s GMOs, pesticides, or fertilizers. If a product is not being used or sold in the country of origin, it will not be allowed under my watch in Kenya.”

Kagwe also expressed concern about overseas organisations rebranding banned products and selling them. He pledged to remain vigilant in protecting both farmers and private sector players.

He further called for punitive penalties to deal with fake fertiliser and seed sellers, stressing that more severe penalties are needed.

“It is treasonous when people sell fake seeds and fertilizers. It is not only a threat to food security but also national security ” Kagwe said. “I will work with this House to review existing laws.”

He lamented that some individuals profited from the fake fertilizer scandal at the expense of farmers, who suffered losses and have never been compensated.

He said his net worth is Ksh 842 million.