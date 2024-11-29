Technology

Kenyan students excel at LEAP digital talent study camp in China

The initiative is part of Huawei’s commitment to cultivating a digitally skilled workforce in Africa, empowering youth to drive social and economic progress through technology.

By Eric Biegon
Students from Sub-Saharan Africa gathered in Shenzhen, China, for the LEAP Digital Talent Study Camp, a week-long program designed to equip young learners with advanced digital skills and foster innovation.

The program featured technical courses on 5G and 5.5G technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and included a leadership workshop.

The event concluded with the Tech4Good competition, in which participants from different countries teamed up to create technology-driven solutions for urgent societal challenges.

In a press statement, Sena Voncuvoji, Africa China Analyst, Diplomatic Engagement Lead, and Founder of ReVodution and Jaspora Tokyo, characterized the LEAP Digital Talent Study Camp as a transformative experience for its participants.

“It fosters collaboration, leadership, and innovation among young minds, ensuring they are well-prepared to address real-world challenges using technology,” Voncuvoji explained.

Kenya was proudly represented by ten students from various universities across the country, who formed two teams for the competition.

One of the Kenyan teams created an innovative solution called Mafreeco, inspired by the Swahili term “mafuriko,” which means floods. This smart system aims to tackle Kenya’s ongoing flooding crisis by clearing drainage systems of trash and debris, helping to reduce flood damage.

The Mafreeco team’s creativity and technical expertise propelled them into the finals of Tech4Good, where they faced off against exceptional teams from South Africa, Mauritius, and Malawi.

Ashley Yigo, a member of the Mafreeco team said; “The week was incredibly exhilarating, especially when our group advanced to the finals despite working with just 1-2 hours of sleep a day to execute our project perfectly.”

Yigo highlighted the invaluable experience gained during the event, noting the global insights into technology, the networking opportunities, and the joy of meeting other students from across the continent.

Beyond the competition, the study camp provided students with hands-on learning and exposure to cutting-edge technologies, underscoring the importance of digital skills for the future.

Participants also engaged in cultural exchanges, further strengthening regional collaboration.

