Matata announces new era following member departure

Kenyan music and dance group Matata, known for their vibrant fusion of Kenyan culture and international influences, has announced the beginning of a new era set to launch on January 9, 2025.

The announcement comes amidst significant changes for the group, which now comprises four members following the departure of one of its founding members, Ken Kimathi.

In a statement shared on their social media platforms, the foursome – Freddy Milanya, Richie Mathu, Marcus Ojiambo and Festus Mwenda – revealed that the upcoming era will mark a fresh creative direction while staying true to their roots in Kenyan music and dance.

“2025 starts January 9th. MATATA like you’ve never seen before,” read the cryptic caption.

The group has yet to address the group’s changes.

Matata, formed in Norway but deeply connected to their Kenyan roots, has carved a niche in the global music scene.

Known for their unique blend of Gengetone, Afrobeats, and hip-hop, the group has garnered a massive following with hit tracks such as Kata, Ruracio, and Mare Mare.

Over the years, Matata has also captivated audiences with electrifying performances in Kenya, including their standout appearances at Blankets and Wine and Koroga Festival. The group often incorporates Swahili and sheng into their lyrics and embraces Kenyan fashion and aesthetics in their visuals.

With their January 9 unveiling, fans can expect fresh music, new visuals, and possibly collaborations with other artists in the industry.