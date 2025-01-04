Kenyan Champ Jasmeet Chana excited with new ride ahead of WRC Safari 2025

Nine months is not a long time for a rally driver fine-tuning a new race car in the run up to a gigantic rally-sport event.

But Kenya National Champion Jamseet Chana aka “Iceman” believes he has ample time to overcome his teething problems well in time for the 2025 WRC Safari Rally Kenya which will take place from March 20–23 in Nairobi and Naivasha areas.

The event will double up as a WRC, and indeed, Kenya’s round of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC); expected to be more eco-friendly and even more exciting than previous years.

With an apparently insatiable hunger for success, Jasmeet and his team of mechanics are working round the clock to ensure that the new rally car is in ‘good nick’ well in time.

–Doggedly Set–

Jasmeet jumped ship from a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 to his current state-of-the-art Ford Fiesta R5 and hopes to pull out all the stops to meet his team deadlines for Safari including a thorough going-over of the car and test-drive in the new year.

Despite two outings in Kenya and Tanzania in 2024, the switch to the Fiesta appears to have unlocked the much-needed zest for his Rubis-sponsored CRS Racing team to tackle the world-famous Safari.

The Fiesta is being prepared at their family workshop in Parklands Nairobi under the watchful eye of Jasmeet’s elder brother and Chief Technical Engineer Jaswinder Chana.

The Fiesta arrived in the country in March 2024 , and due to the delay in arrival, Jasmeet was compelled to skip the WRC Safari 2024 as he couldn’t meet the fabled event’s deadlines.

But the 2023 Kenya National Rally Champion is now looking forward to his debut in the WRC2 category as his new car is eligible to score points in WRC’s second tier support category.

–Work In Progress-

After several months of implementing his technical strategies, Jasmeet is convinced that he’ll gain ground over some of his R5 race adversaries.

Reflecting on his 2025 WRC Safari dreams, Jasmeet said: “We’ve been trying to master the new car better this year, but unfortunately, we didn’t get to drive it around because there were fewer rallies in Kenya in 2024. The last event we did was Arusha, it was all about learning the car, as much as we didn’t finish. We also did one event in Nanyuki with the new car.”

After the two events in his new contraption, Chana is glad that his pace isn’t that bad and that he is overcoming his teething problems day by day, while also trying to fathom the dynamics of the car.

“In Arusha I made a mistake which resulted in my retirement, but it’s a steep learning curve. Safari holds a special place in everyone’s heart; not only me but also the spectators. It’s like a heritage to us, a festive occasion for us, something we are looking forward to especially now that I am driving an R5,”said Jasmeet who is planning a test drive in January as he anticipates a fairytale Safari participation in his contraption.

“It will be something interesting and it will be good to see the pace we have in the Safari. It will be interesting to compare our pace with that of the World rally 2 drivers,” Jasmeet added.

Jasmeet’s brother Jaswinder expects a trouble-free run on WRC Safari and is leaving nothing to chance in as far as preparations are concerned.

Jaswinder: “We are always interacting with M-Sport online and we have received some new upgrades from them to try and calibrate this car to work with this specific engine and chassis number. Upgrading from Evo to Fiesta has a big difference, we have not had much seat time, but the ncar is good, very competitive. The suspension system on the car is totally different, and has more travel.”