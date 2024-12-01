Kenya will not prosper through competing interests, Ruto warns

President William Ruto has stressed the need for the church and the leaders to work together and ensure the unity of Kenyans.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Kimana Primary School grounds in Kajiado County, the head of state said Kenya will not prosper economically through competing interests that divide the people.

The President promised that no Kenyan will be left behind regardless of their religion, their communities, or their political affiliation, insisting that he will ensure the country is built collectively and by all Kenyans.

The President also reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure the implementation of universal health coverage through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Other leaders who accompanied the President including the Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa called on the residents to register with the Fund.