Kenya Water Towers employees to be reabsorbed, Duale says

The Kenya Water Towers has now been officially disbanded and its 113 employees will be deployed to the State Departments in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says 68 employees will be placed at the Department of Environment and the remaining 45 at the Department of Forestry.

The CS says that the move by the government is aimed at saving resources and creating a leaner and effective workforce.

The Environment Cabinet Secretary who was accompanied by Principal Secretaries in the ministry assured the 113 employees that none of them will lose their jobs.

The CS noted that each of the employees will be placed in the two departments in the ministry.

While assuring them of their job security, Duale emphasized that their deployment was done based on their qualifications and work experience.

The CS in hailing the government’s move of dissolving and merging state corporations says it will help in budget rationalization. Plans according to the CS are on to create a directorate that will handle Netfund once moved to the ministry.