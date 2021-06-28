Kenya voices concern over recruitment of children into terrorist activities

The vulnerability of young children to terrorist recruitment has emerged as one of the major concerns in Kenya.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Martin Kimani told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Monday in New York that urgent action needs to be taken to tackle the exploitation of children by terrorists.

While making a case for the protection of children from terrorism, Ambassador Kimani noted that Kenya was especially worried by the continued radicalization and recruitment of children and youth into terror-related activities. He said terror groups take advantage of the fact that children are the most susceptible to manipulation.

“Beyond the direct recruitment efforts, large populations that, of course, include children, are also being subjected to persistent narratives of hatred and discrimination intended to recruit their passive and active support for the aims of Al Qaeda and ISIS groups.” Amb. Kimani told the UNSC

Addressing a high-level Security Council open debate on children and armed conflict, the Kenyan Rep. spoke of the situation in Somalia where Al Shabaab, a declared and acknowledged Al Qaeda affiliate, has developed a clear strategy for targeting children.

He said, in addition to enlisting children into its ranks, Al Shabaab has been carrying out attacks on educational institutions and murdering students.

Owing to this dangerous and worrying trend, Kimani says the United Nations Security Council must develop a “robust and consistent counter-terrorism” strategy so as to ensure the protection of children.

“The Security Council can do more on this front. First in sanctioning terrorist groups and their supporters and financial infrastructure more effectively.” He said

“The Security Council can show its seriousness in protecting children by deploying tough sanctions against terrorist groups that recruit or target children,” He charged at a meeting where India rallied behind Kenya’s plea.

Amid protracted terrorism campaigns, Ambassador Kimani says the new generations are growing up with parents who are fighters or in areas where they are exposed to prolonged radicalization. He warns that these groups might recruit for successive generations and that the world must act swiftly to break the deadly chain.

“Kenya has been calling for DDR (Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration) plus programmes that take into consideration the reintegration of former terrorist fighters and minors who have been radicalized or recruited,’’ He said