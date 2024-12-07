Kenya unveils diplomat’s playbook on AI governance

Kenya has launched its first-ever Diplomat’s Playbook on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance, a strategic guide designed to empower Kenyan diplomats to navigate the complex global AI policy landscape effectively.

Released on Friday, December 6, 2024, by the Office of the Special Envoy on Technology, the playbook underscores Kenya’s commitment to ethical and inclusive AI governance, equipping diplomats with essential tools to participate in international AI discussions.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, represented by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and accompanied by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’oei, emphasized the significance of the playbook in the current global landscape.

“In an era where Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the global landscape, its impact on international relations, economic development, and social progress cannot be overstated,” said Mudavadi.

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndungu highlighted the playbook’s role in integrating diplomatic expertise with technical knowledge.

“By fostering synergy between diplomatic expertise and technical knowledge, we are better positioned to advocate for AI systems that not only drive innovation and economic growth but also uphold our values of inclusivity, sustainability, and ethical governance,” she stated.

The playbook, authored by Ambassador Philip Thigo, will be distributed to all Kenyan diplomatic missions and made available digitally.

Amb. Thigo stressed the potential of AI to address critical challenges such as increasing agricultural yields, improving healthcare access, and mitigating climate change effects.

“Our message in global AI discussions is clear: AI must be guided by principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity, empowering the Global South and addressing structural inequalities,” he asserted.

The initiative is backed by key insights from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, CS Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndungu, and PS Dr. Korir Sing’oei.

Their collective vision aligns the playbook with Kenya’s national priorities and global commitments, positioning the country as a leader in responsible AI governance.

Kenya’s proactive approach is further evidenced by its recent participation in the International Network of AI Safety Institutes in San Francisco.

This engagement highlights Kenya’s dedication to AI safety and collaboration, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner and thought leader in international AI governance, while advancing national development and regional stability.