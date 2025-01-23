Kenya to roll out Mpox vaccine as cases hit 36

Kenya has announced plans to roll out Mpox vaccinations targeting high-risk groups as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

This follows the confirmation of five new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 36.

The Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni, during a media sensitisation meeting disclosed that three of these cases were reported just two days ago.

Among the 12 affected counties, Nakuru has been the hardest hit, with 10 reported cases.

“To further strengthen the ongoing prevention measures, the Ministry is set to roll out Mpox vaccination targeting high-risk groups such as contacts of confirmed cases and populations that are most at risk of contracting the disease”, she said.

The new cases were reported across several counties, including Kericho and Taita Taveta on January 17, 2025, and two cases in Busia and one in Kilifi on January 21, 2025.

“This brings the total number of Mpox cases in the country to 36 from across 12 counties. The highest number of cases by Counties are Nakuru-10 cases, Mombasa-8 cases, and Busia – 3 cases. Other Counties reporting cases are Nairobi, Kajiado, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kericho, and Kilifi with two (2) cases each, as well as one case each from Makueni, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu respectively” she said

While acknowledging that the virus remains a significant threat not only in Kenya but also across the East African region, Ms. Muthoni emphasized the need for continued vigilance. such as contacts of confirmed cases and populations that are most at risk of contracting the disease.

She noted that, in addition to scaling up awareness, the Ministry is actively preparing for all scenarios, including the potential emergence of more cases.

“We are in regular communication with global health bodies and our regional counterparts to stay updated on developments and best practices,” she said.

Marburg

Kenya has also heightened its surveillance following the confirmation of a Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) case in Kagera, northwestern Tanzania.

“The Ministry of Health is committed to safeguarding the health of all Kenyans. Significant strides have been made to prevent Mpox and Marburg in the country as part of our collective efforts to strengthen public health” she noted.

The ministry is also working closely with the Ministry of Education to strengthen preventive measures.

Now that the schools are open, the ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Education to make sure appropriate preventive measures are strengthened including infection prevention and control measures and water and sanitation hygiene.

Muthoni also called on the media for support and collaboration in raising awareness and disseminating crucial information about Mpox prevention and vaccination.

“The media plays a critical role in this key intervention and we therefore request that you provide accurate and factual information and also curb Mpox vaccination infodemics” she urged.

Stakeholders from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Kenya in efforts to curb the spread of Mpox and other related diseases.

Additional reporting by Joseph Wakhungu