Kenya to host Regional Health Promotion conference 2025

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with VSO International, Africa CDC, and other regional partners, will host the Regional Health Promotion Conference (RHPC) 2025 in Nairobi.

Under the theme “Sustainable Health Promotion through Universal Health Coverage and Intersectionality in Healthcare,” the conference will bring together stakeholders from diverse sectors to discuss innovative approaches to advancing health promotion.

According to a statement on X by the health ministry, the event will highlight the critical intersections of health with education, technology, climate change, and the private sector, emphasizing their collective role in improving community wellness across the region.

As part of the preparations, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, held a meeting with the VSO technical team, led by Papa Diouf, Global Practice Area Lead for Health.

The team provided updates on the progress leading up to this milestone event.

The conference is set to attract over 500 regional delegates and strategic partners from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and beyond.