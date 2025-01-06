Kenya targets Ksh 175B boost from leather industry by 2025

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic transformation through value addition and manufacturing, with the Kenya Leather Industrial Park (KLIP) in Kenanie, Machakos County, as a flagship initiative.

Speaking during an inspection of ongoing works at the park, Kindiki highlighted the significant economic potential of the leather industry in Kenya.

The KLIP project aims to increase the leather sector’s annual contribution to the economy from the current Ksh 15 billion to Ksh 175 billion and create over 100,000 jobs, up from the current 17,000.

“Kenya’s economic transformation depends significantly on value addition to raw materials and expanding manufacturing across key value chains. The Kenya Leather Industrial Park is central to achieving these goals,” said the Deputy President.

The project includes a fully operational effluent treatment plant designed to treat water from EPZ factories along Mombasa Road, Athi River, and leather factories within KLIP.

Additionally, four warehouses, two designated for leather factories and two for finished leather products, are complete.

To meet the March 31, 2025, deadline set by a Presidential directive, work is being expedited to ensure electricity and water reticulation as well as permanent policing services are in place.

Deputy President Kindiki was accompanied by Acting Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Aden Duale, Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke, and other senior government officials during the inspection.

The KLIP initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda to enhance manufacturing, drive industrialization, and create employment opportunities through value addition.

“Through this project, we will not only revolutionize the leather industry but also unlock immense economic opportunities for Kenyans,” added Kindiki.

The government has called on stakeholders to support the project, which is expected to position Kenya as a regional leader in leather production and value addition.